ABB and Carnival Corporation Announce Partnership

ABB and Carnival Corporation have signed an agreement for the maintenance of Azipod XO propulsion systems, according to a press release.

Signed in the third quarter, the 15-year agreement covers the maintenance of ABB’s Azipod XO propulsion systems powering ships for several Carnival Corporation brands. Azipod XO propulsion is a solution for high-power open-water applications particularly suited for cruise ships.

“This agreement helps optimize our long-term fleet performance while supporting our ongoing efforts to further improve energy and fuel efficiency and reduce emissions throughout our global operations,” said Michael Kaczmarek, senior vice president of Marine Technology, Carnival Corporation.

“We are also creating predictability on maintenance costs and spares planning which delivers significant gains for planning, procedures and ship performance over the long term. We see this strategic and collaborative agreement as an excellent example of what can be achieved in our ship performance objectives through collaboration with our key technology suppliers.”

“The agreement and its 15-year timeframe further strengthen the long-standing collaboration between ABB and Carnival Corporation. We take great pride in making sure Carnival Corporation’s cruise vessels get the full benefits of an optimized maintenance plan, service offering and access to our digital services around the world,” said Juha Koskela, division president at ABB Marine & Ports.

ABB implemented the first Azipod propulsion system on Carnival Cruise Line’s Elation in 1995, followed by another 40 ships across Carnival Corporation’s various brands.