Variety Welcomes New Global Business Development Manager

Nick Stasinopoulos

Variety Cruises has appointed Nick Stasinopoulos as its new global business development manager. 

 With more than 12 years of experience in operating businesses, Stasinopoulos brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He has worked with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), non-profit organizations and multinational corporations.

In his new role, Stasinopoulos will focus on increasing Variety Cruises’ brand recognition on a global scale and expanding its business activities, particularly in the Nordic, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

“We have entered a post-pandemic era where the cruise industry is poised for unprecedented growth,” said Stasinopoulos.

Variety Cruises, with its rich history dating back to 1949, offers a unique and unparalleled experience to its guests. I strongly embrace the unique set of values and the rich cultural essence that the company personifies and firmly believe that there is no other competitor in the cruise industry that can rival the exceptional experiences we offer on our voyages. Our commitment to a distinctive ethos and the creation of truly extraordinary cruise adventures is what sets us apart and makes us a singular force in the industry.”

