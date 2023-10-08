Twitter Facebook Linkedin

TUI Cruises Unveils Entertainment Onboard 2024 Newbuild

Mein Schiff 8 Show Lounge

TUI Cruises has unveiled a range of entertainment options to be available onboard its upcoming ship, set to launch in 2024.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Mein Schiff’s entertainment options will be spread across three locations and will include two theaters designed for a variety of performances and events.

The Casino Burlesque

The Casino Burlesque, an exclusive theater onboard the ship, will be decorated in the style of the Roaring 20s and will offer burlesque performances, pole dancing and live music. Guests will also have a chance to attend burlesque workshops in pole dancing.

Hexagonal Theater

The hexagonal theater will feature a multifunctional stage, where guests can look forward to captivating performances or even feature sporting activities in the future.

Small Theater

The small theater on the eighth ship offers more choice and even more space for art and culture. On a fully equipped stage, guests can enjoy plays, readings, lectures as well as radio plays. The theater will be connected to a bar with a lounge where guests can sip on included drinks.

The cruise line has also released a video showing the entertainment spaces onboard the newbuild. The video is available here.

 

