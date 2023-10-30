Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Swan Hellenic’s Vega Debuts in Santos, Brazil

SH Vega in Santos

Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega debuted in the Brazilian Port of Santos, on Oct. 26, 2023.

Set to spend the winter cruising in Antarctica, the 2022-built vessel docked at the port’s cruise terminal on her repositioning voyage.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito hosted a group of local travel agents and partners for a product presentation aimed at the Brazilian market.

Hosted by Zito and Swan Hellenic’s local team, the event was attended by over 200 guests, including local authorities and press.

In addition to presentation by brand ambassadors in Brazil, the reception also included a speech by Zito and a briefing on the company’s itineraries for 2024 and 2025.

After leaving Santos in the evening, the SH Vega sailed to Uruguay, where it will undergo final preparations before kicking off its 2023-24 season in Antarctica.

Sailing from Ushuaia, in Argentina, the vessel is set to offer a series of expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, the Weddel Sea and more.

Opening Swan Hellenic’s season in the region, the first departure of the ship is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023.

A sister to the 2021-built SH Minerva, the SH Vega was built at the Helsinki shipyard in Helsinki, Finland.

