Silversea Unveils Largest Art Collection Yet on Silver Nova

Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Nova, features an art collection comprising approximately 1,800 pieces by 59 artists from 25 countries, making it the largest art collection on any Silversea ship so far.

“The entire Silversea experience is tailored to the interests and expectations of our curious guests,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “Much like our immersive and experience-led voyages – which shine a light on our planet’s most remarkable cultures – our art collection on board Silver Nova was curated by experts to take guests on a visual journey of discovery and self-enrichment. With approximately 1,800 pieces by almost 60 artists to admire, this journey is as spectacular as our newest ship’s pioneering architecture.”

Silver Nova’s art collection includes over 1,250 framed artworks, nine installations, eight sculptures as well as antiques, Murano glass vases and artistic books.

“Art adds dimension, context and meaning to the experience on Silver Nova,” said Mariangela Capuzzo, chief creative officer of ICArt, whch curated the collection. “It captures guests’ intellect and imagination. Our intention was to create a visual impact that sparks curiosity, both visually and conceptually. Our curatorial direction on Silver Nova shines a light on a new way of sensing, a new way of being, and a new way of discovering. It is about exploring the cultures of the world and exploring destinations.”

Highlights of Silver Nova’s extensive art collection include: