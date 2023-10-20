Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on Winter 2025-26 Sailings

Silversea has opened an exclusive pre-sale on its winter 2025-26 winter season, with over 150 new sailings to more than 200 destinations.
Departing between September 2025 and April 2026, also include nine maiden calls and two new grand voyages.
“Broadening the most diverse and immersive destination offering in ultra-luxury cruise travel, we are pleased to open this exclusive pre-sale on over 150 new voyages for winter 2025-26,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “We are continuing to innovate for our guests’ enjoyment. Complementing opportunities for deep travel to iconic destinations with new calls to remote shores, the varied range of experiences offered with our latest voyage collection is simply unmatched. Our well-traveled guests will find inspiration, self-enrichment, and memories that will last a lifetime as they journey to the ends of the earth in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.”
Highlights of Silversea’s winter 2025-26 voyage collection include:
- The 75-day Grand South Pacific Expedition 2025 sailing from August 20-November 2, 2025, from Fremantle (Perth) to Valparaiso;
- The 47-day Grand Australia 2025 voyage sailing roundtrip from Melbourne from October 14-November 30, 2025;
- 17 new voyages in Australia aboard the Silver Nova and Silver Moon:
- The brand’s first-ever circumnavigation of Australia onboard the Silver Nova;
- Maiden calls in Robe, on Australia’s Limestone Coast, and North Port, Marsden Point, in New Zealand;
- 38 expeditions to Antarctica onboard three ships;
- 43 sailings in the Caribbean and Central America
- 25 voyages aboard the Silver Origin in the Galapagos with two seven-day holiday sailings;
- Seven voyages to South America, including three scenic cruises to Antarctica aboard the Silver Whisper;
- Six voyages to Africa and the Indian Ocean, including safari opportunities in South Africa.