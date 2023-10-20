Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on Winter 2025-26 Sailings

Silversea has opened an exclusive pre-sale on its winter 2025-26 winter season, with over 150 new sailings to more than 200 destinations.

Departing between September 2025 and April 2026, also include nine maiden calls and two new grand voyages.

“Broadening the most diverse and immersive destination offering in ultra-luxury cruise travel, we are pleased to open this exclusive pre-sale on over 150 new voyages for winter 2025-26,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “We are continuing to innovate for our guests’ enjoyment. Complementing opportunities for deep travel to iconic destinations with new calls to remote shores, the varied range of experiences offered with our latest voyage collection is simply unmatched. Our well-traveled guests will find inspiration, self-enrichment, and memories that will last a lifetime as they journey to the ends of the earth in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.”

Highlights of Silversea’s winter 2025-26 voyage collection include: