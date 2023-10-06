Sea Cloud Announces Spirit’s 2023-24 Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises’ newest ship, the Sea Cloud Spirit, will sail in the Caribbean, Central America and the Canary Islands during winter 2023 and spring 2024 season.

Beginning in November, the Sea Cloud Spirit will spend the winter season sailing the Caribbean including visits to small ports such as Bequia, Union Island and Iles des Saintes. Sailings also include transits of the Panama Canal, exploring Costa Rica, Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and more.

“Sea Cloud Spirit was meticulously designed to pay homage to the original Sea Cloud, celebrating an era of luxurious glamor in travel and with all the modern comforts today’s discerning travelers desire.” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises.

“We look forward to the Sea Cloud Spirit soon arriving in St. Maarten to welcome her guests for the winter sailing season, exploring these treasured regions with masterfully crafted itineraries following the trade winds and away from the busy cruise routes.”

Featured 2023-24 voyages aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit include:

Caribbean

A seven-day roundtrip from Philipsburg/St. Maarten Roundtrip, sailing through Sir Francis Drake Channel White Bay/Jost van Dyke, San Juan/Puerto Rico, Cruz Bay/St. John, Gustavia/St Barthelemy. Nov. 27-Dec. 4, Dec. 12-19.

An eight-night roundtrip from Philipsburg/St. Maarten roundtrip sailing to Terre-de-Haut / Iles des Saintes, Soufriere/St. Lucia, Chatham Bay/Union Island, Port Elizabeth/Bequia, Cabrits/Dominica. Dec. 4-12.

South America

An 11-night voyage from San Jose (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica to Panama City visiting Quepos/Costa Rica, Golfito/Costa Rica and Coiba National Park/Panama. Jan. 14-25 , Feb. 5-16.

Canary Islands

A ten-night voyage sailing roundtrip from Las Palmas/Gran Canaria visiting Los Cristianos/Tenerife, San Sebastian/La Gomera and Santa Cruz/La Palma. March 25- April 4.