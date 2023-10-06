Scenic to Offer Sub Experience for Great Barrier Reef on Scenic Eclipse II

With its new submersible Scenic Neptune II, Scenic is set to become the first commercial cruise operator to offer a submersible experience in the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia.

Thanks to the Scenic Neptune II, the Scenic Eclipse II sets will allow guests to engage in underwater exploration.

The Scenic Neptune II features the latest technology and accommodates up to eight guests and an expert pilot.

Diving up to 600 feet below the surface, the submersible will deliver discovery excursions into the Great Barrier Reef.

Guests looking to join a Scenic Eclipse II’s voyage exploring Australia can book Australia’s Top End: Cape York and Arnhem Land itinerary, departing on April 30, 2024. Sailing from Cairns to Darwin, guests will have a chance to immerse themselves in ancient indigenous culture and Australia’s natural wonders and remote islands. Travelers can also explore the underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef from a unique perspective onboard Scenic Neptune II and uncover the “Tip of Australia.” Prices start from $14,515 per person.

Scenic is also offering two itineraries exploring this wilderness with a total of 12 departures, from May through August 2024: Discover the Kimberley Coastline and Uncover the Kimberley Coastline, between Darwin and Broome.

Both itineraries include a flightseeing program complemented by up to 11 helicopter excursions, designed by Jason Flesher, Scenic’s director of discovery operations. These include tours over the King George River and Horizontal Falls as well as visits to remote indigenous communities.

Travelers will also have the opportunity to create their own journeys, chartering the helicopters for private flightseeing and their own specialized tours. Prices start at $12,108.