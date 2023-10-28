Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Scenic Announces 2025-26 Antarctica Sailings

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic launched its Scenic Eclipse 2025-26 Antarctica program with special “Super Earlybird” pricing and airfare offers available for a limited time.

Scenic’s 2025-26 season will be the sixth season in the Antarctica Peninsula. Travelers will get to explore the remote parts of this region, including by zodiac, helicopter, submersible, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard.

Scenic Group GM Sales and Marketing APAC Anthony Laver said: “In response to the high demand for once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica expedition voyages, guests are encouraged to explore ‘Antarctica your Way’, with a collection of Antarctica Voyages, perfect for varying types of expedition travel. Exclusive experiences include exploring the McMurdo Dry Valleys in East Antarctica, a landscape that has been compared to the surface of Mars and is only accessible by helicopter.”

Highlights of the 2025-25 season include:

  • A 13-day Antarctica in Depth voyage, sailing roundtrip from Buenos Aires, Argentina;
  • A 16-day Antarctica in Depth: A Magical Christmas and New Year Wishes cruise, Departing on December 21, 2025;
  • A 23-day Antarctica, South Georgia, and Falkland Islands voyage, sailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina;
  • A 25-day Mawson’s Antarctica: Along the East Coast journey departing on December 13, 2025, from Queenstown to Hobart;
  • A 24-day Antarctica’s Ross Sea: Majestic Ice and Wildlife cruise departing from Hobart to Dunedin on January 6, 2026, or from Dunedin to Dunedin on January 29, 2026.

