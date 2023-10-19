Royal Princess Makes Maiden Call to Auckland

The port of Auckland welcomed Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess on its inaugural season of cruising in Australasian waters.

The ship will visit New Zealand ports multiple times over the next six months, operating roundtrip cruises from Auckland as well as a series of sailings from Sydney.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK and Europe Stuart Allison said: “Royal Princess set new standards for premium cruising when she was launched and continues to turn heads wherever she sails around the globe.

“Not only is Royal Princess a fantastic looking ship, she’s packed with wonderful features for guests, from superb cuisine to world-class entertainment and facilities. We know guests will especially love the Sanctuary and Retreat areas over the summer season.”

The Royal Princess won’t be the only ship visiting New Zealand for the first time this summer. The Grand Princess spent October 17 in Auckland’s harbor while the Coral Princess will visit Auckland on October 21. The Majestic Princess is expected to arrive in Auckland on October 30.

“Royal Princess will be one of five Princess ships that will visit New Zealand this summer season bringing over 100,000 visitors and almost $150m in economic value. Overall, Princess Cruises will make a total of 186 calls to New Zealand ports over the next six months making this one of our biggest seasons on record,” added Allison.

“To put those visitor numbers into perspective, if Princess was a country we’d be the 4th biggest source of visitors to New Zealand over the past 12 months.”

“This summer season, Kiwis will have the opportunity to sail roundtrip from Auckland aboard Royal Princess to see their own backyard on a number of cruises departing from December through February. We’re seeing strong interest from Kiwis keen to circumnavigate their own country!”

“We’re excited to have such an impressive regal visitor in our waters this summer and look forward to welcoming our New Zealand guests on board.”