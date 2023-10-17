Princess Cruises Partners with Butcher Dario Cecchini

Princess Cruises is teaming up with the world’s most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini, for a new impromptu bistro set to debut on the Sun Princess in February 2024.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario, located on deck 9 of the new ship, will feature a large shared table serving up beef and steak, including Cecchini’s signature cuts.

In addition, the Princess Cruises’ signature steakhouse, Crown Grill, will offer an upscale menu designed by Cecchini, serving “Bistecca Alla Fiorentina,” a Florentine Steak prepared with the bone, sourced from the Antica Macelleria Cecchini butcher shop in Panzano.

Cecchini, who brings over 48 years of experience to the Sun Princess, is known around the world for his butcher shop and restaurants in the Tuscan village of Panzano, Italy. He was also featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

“Princess is dedicated to creating the finest experiences for guests spanning all cultures, tastes and preferences from fine dining to casual and from indulgent to healthy, guests will love what the Sun Princess brings to the table,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises.

“Princess’ culinary offerings embody a rich Italian heritage, uniting a shared passion for family recipes, vibrant social dining, and a love of celebrating each day of life,” said Cecchini. “My life as an artesian butcher holds deep significance because I hold a profound respect for the gift of the animal and ensure that shines through when guests enjoy my new restaurant and delectable menus sailing the world on the beautiful Sun Princess.”