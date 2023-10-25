Port of Cork Concludes 2023 Cruise Season

The Port of Cork concluded a successful cruise season with the arrival of the MSC Virtuosa to Cork Harbour on Tuesday, October 25, 2023.

The port said it hosted 94 calls with an estimated 180,000 passengers.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company said: “We are delighted to have hosted so many cruise liners in the Port of Cork this season. The cruise industry continues to contribute a major part in the success of the Irish tourism and hospitality sectors. This year, we have had a 16 percent increase in the number of cruise liners docking in Cork, with nine ships making their maiden call. As a result, we have welcomed an additional 60,000 passengers compared to 2022. This considerable increase in visitors demonstrates the strength of Cork as a highly desirable tourist destination.”

Toddy Stafford, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber added: “The cruise season is always a key highlight of our year for the town of Cobh and the wider local harbor community. Throughout the season, the series of impressive vessels attracts a large number of visitors to Cobh and brings a vibrant atmosphere to the town. This year’s increase in footfall has been beneficial to businesses and traders, providing a solid boost to our local economy.”