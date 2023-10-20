Ponant to Sail to the Arctic Circle for Winter 2024-25

Ponant has announced new cruises to destinations including Lapland, the Gulf of Bothnia, and the Baltic Sea during the winter 2024-25 season.

According to a press release, Ponant’s six sailings aboard Le Commandant Charcot planned for late 2024 to early 2025 include:

October 18 sailing from Tromso, Norway to Lakselv, Norway, visiting Spitsbergen and Lapland on the way along the Norwegian coastline.

October 19 sailing from Lakselv to the North Cape and then back to Narvik, Norway.

December 2 and December 11 sailings starting and ending in Helsinki, Finland, visiting cities in the Baltic Sea region, including Stockholm and Gotland, Sweden, Gdansk, Poland, and Helsinki, as well as the historic center of Riga, Latvia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

December 20 sailing from Helsinki to Kemi, Finland, featuring stops at a number of Scandinavian cities and the north of the Gulf of Bothnia, which lies between Finland’s west coast and Sweden’s east coast.

December 28 sailing from Kemi to Helsinki, visiting Rauma, Finland, the church town of Gammelstad in Lulea, Sweden, and Oulu, Finland, as well as the High Coast and Stockholm archipelagos.

Travel information on Ponant’s website also said that the company arranges connecting flights between these cruise destinations (except Helsinki) and Paris, France.

According to the company, the first two cruises will feature the northern lights and guests taking photos of the night skies and the frozen landscapes with Ian Dawson, a British photo ambassador.

As part of the third and fourth cruises, the guests will attend a private concert at the Polish Baltic F. Chopin Philharmonic, and the fifth and sixth cruises will feature a Radio Classique partnership with musician Renaud Capuçon and radio presenter Alain Duault, providing a soundtrack for the cruise, the company said.