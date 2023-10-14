New Sun Princess to Feature Spellbound by Magic Castle

Princess Cruises unveiled Spellbound by Magic Castle as a new feature of the new Sun Princess, which is scheduled to debut in early 2024.

Created in collaboration with the Hollywood icon, the new space was designed to enhance the guest experience, Princess said in a press release.

Spellbound will blend the world of magic with the art of mixology to create an extraordinary, Victorian-inspired experience, the company added.

Guests will find Spellbound nestled behind a non-descript door amidst the confines of the newest Princess ship, where they’ll enjoy feats of magic from world-class magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails.

“We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world aboard the spectacular new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“This collaboration with The Magic Castle takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess,” he added.

Accordig to Princess, with an ornate look that includes magical artifacts, vintage curiosities, and interactive special effects, Spellbound was designed to capture the essence of Hollywood’s Magic Castle.

As guests move into Spellbound, they’ll first encounter the essence of the authentic Magic Castle including the Music Room adorned with eclectic artifacts and paintings.

In the Music Room, guests will meet the spirit of Isabella who will share her stories of sailing on Sun Princess.

The venue will also feature a vintage Parlor Bar featuring Artemis, the owl who is revealed through interaction with skilled illusionists, before entering the intimate 30-seat, Spellbound theater, to experience close-up magic that will blow guests’ minds.

“We are bringing some of the most authentic aspects of The Magic Castle in Hollywood to Sun Princess, complete with incredible magicians and illusionists, so that Princess guests can experience a taste of the world class magic that is showcased nightly at the Magic Castle,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience typically reserved exclusively for members and their guests.”

Spellbound will make its debut onboard the Sun Princess in February 2024. More details about operating hours and pricing will be made at a later date.