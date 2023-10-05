Michelle Bentubo Named COO of Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has announced Michelle Bentubo as its Chief Operating Officer.

According to Virgin, Bentubo’s 30+ years of travel and operations experience, along with seven years at Virgin Voyages in senior-level, business-defining roles, makes her the perfect choice to lead the company’s end-to-end operations as the brand evolves from start-up to industry powerhouse.

“I’m thrilled to have Michelle take on this critical role for us at this important time in our growth plans. Having her become our COO is brilliant news for the entire team and our business given how she’s been such an important part of building and creating our brand,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages’ newly appointed CEO. “Not only am I excited to work with her as she takes our smooth operations functions to the next level, but I couldn’t think of a better leadership mentor for all our crew, especially our future women leaders.”

Bentubo joined the Virgin Voyages team in 2016 as VP of Technology and Operations, previously holding executive roles at Bank of America and Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line. As a founding member of Virgin Voyages team, Bentubo played an integral role in identifying, designing and ultimately implementing the technology framework required for both shipboard and shoreside teams to ensure the brand delivered on its experience promises, the company said.

She then took on leadership of the company’s customer service, terminal operations and people and culture organizations shaping the brand’s service and culture philosophy.

Moving into her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Bentubo will be overseeing every touchpoint of the brand’s end-to-end operations, a critical position as Virgin Voyages expands its offerings to more than 100 ports of call.

Bentubo also leads Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Squad, a program dedicated to recruiting, supporting and mentoring female talent across operations and preparing them for future leadership positions.