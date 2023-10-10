MedCruise Kicks Off in Burgas, Bulgaria

The port of Burgas was the stage for the opening of the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly on Tuesday.

This marks the first time that the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports has chosen Bulgaria as its venue.

Before the start of the official opening, Figen Ayan, the President of MedCruise, dedicated a minute of silence to honor the victims of natural disasters that have affected many in the Mediterranean, the refugee crisis in the region, the war in Ukraine and recent developments in Israel and Palestine.

“On behalf of MedCruise, I would like to extend my prayers to all the citizens, regardless of their faith, origin, and beliefs. All of us have put in a tremendous effort to join the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly, and gathering in this atmosphere makes our presence here in beautiful Burgas even more meaningful,” she said.

Georgi Sabev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Communication of Bulgaria, emphasizing the importance of this event and the significance of bringing cruise ships back to the Black Sea region.

“I am honored to be a patron of the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly. Hosting this forum is a recognition of the strategic vision of the Bulgarian government for the development of cruise tourism and for promoting the Black Sea as a destination rich in historical heritage. This is an opportunity to once again place our Bulgarian ports on the map and attract cruise ships to the region.”

The opening of the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly was attended by 110 port members, executives from 13 cruise lines, local dignitaries and media representatives.

The agenda is packed with discussions aimed at paving the path of the cruise industry in the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas. In the next days attendees will participate in speed networking sessions and panel discussions which will include Developing Must-See Destinations, Port Investment and Development, Environmental Initiatives, Port-City Relations and Community Engagement and Geopolitical Risks.