MAN Energy Solutions Signs with Spire to Accelerate Digitalization Strategy

MAN Energy Solutions is teaming up with Spire Global to provide weather data and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

MAN Energy Solutions will integrate Spire’s AIS and weather data into its digital solution, MAN-CEON, a platform that supports monitoring and advisory tools for the decarbonization and optimization of marine, power and industrial equipment. This integration will help improve performance, troubleshooting and decarbonization insights.

To further digitalize the maritime industry, MAN Energy Solutions and Spire will collaborate on the development of AI models for analyzing engine data and creating more cost-efficient solutions for customers.

Gregory Puckett, chief digital officer of MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Our driving strategy at MAN Energy Solutions revolves around ‘moving big things to zero’, which means we aim to help decarbonize key sectors of the global economy through systems that bring down emissions that have been historically hard to abate. The enrichment of our product data with Spire’s AIS and weather data will unlock further optimization for our products, and further our goal to improve engine performance and decarbonization.”