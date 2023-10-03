Twitter Facebook Linkedin

LTH-Baas Appoints Andrei Jemeljanov as Managing Director

Andrei Jemeljanov

LTH-Baas announced the appointment of Andrei Jemeljanov as the new managing director of its subsidiary in Italy, effective October 1, 2023.

With over 20 years of experience at LTH-Baas, Jemeljanov has showcased his expertise in various divisions and has played a key role in the company’s newbuilding projects across France, Germany and retrofit initiatives.

Having worked in Italy for more than 12 years and deep understanding of the Italian market, Jermeljanov is the logical choice for the role. In his new role, he will help in further strengthening LTH-Baas’s presence and operations in Italy.

Jemeljanov will manage a team of over 170 shipbuilding professionals.

 

