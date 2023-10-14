Lough Foyle Welcomes Largest Ever Cruise Ship

Ireland’s Lough Foyle has welcomed its largest ship ever with the arrival of the Norwegian Star, which also marked the end of the port’s 2023 cruise season, according to a statement.

The Norwegian Star arrived at Foyle Port on Thursday, October 12 and anchored just off Greencastle. The Norwegian Star is the biggest ever ship to anchor in the Lough and also the last of the 2023 cruise season for the port.

The ship arrived during its 10-day voyage which departed from Southampton and called in Glengarriff, Cork, Waterford, Dún Laoghaire, Belfast, Killybegs and Greencastle.

Following its arrival, a traditional plaque exchange took place onboard the ship between the ship’s Staff Captain Divorce Pulitika and General Manager Tony Winkler as well as the port’s representatives Fáilte Ireland and the Mayor’s Office.

Guests disembarking the ship enjoyed excursions to the Ulster American Folk Park, Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle, Inishowen Peninsula and Doagh Famine Village, Glenveagh National Park and tours of Derry.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue said: “I hope the visit is a unique and enjoyable experience for the passengers and crew, many of whom will be visiting for the first time. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the entire region’s natural unspoiled beauty and hope that the passengers will return home with fond memories of their visit with the hopes of returning again. “