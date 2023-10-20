Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Lindblad Expeditions Schedules Q3 Earnings Call

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings announced it will report 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 1-929-526-1599 (International).

The Access Code is 299201. The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.expeditions.com.

