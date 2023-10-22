HX Set For Early Black Friday Sale

After its recent rebrand, HX (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions) launched its longest-ever Black Friday sale.

Running from November 1, the month-long sale offers guests an extended booking period with up to 50 percent discounts on sailings exploring Antarctica, the Galapagos and more.

During the Black Friday offer, all four Galápagos itineraries are available for up to 50 percent off, including the nine-day In Darwin’s Footsteps itinerary; the seven-day Iconic Wildlife and Sublime Scenery; the seven-day Nature and Wildlife Expedition Cruise; and the 11-day Nine of the Best Isles sailing.

Travelers can also book the 14-day West Africa Archipelago Cruise departing from Dakar, Senegal. The company’s first-ever cruise to Africa explores the history and culture of Cape Verde along with the biodiversity of the Bissagos Islands.

In addition, popular Antarctica itineraries are now available at up to 30 percent off, including the Highlights of Antarctica sailing onboard the Fridtjof Nansen and Roald Amundsen. Longer expeditions, such as the 18-day Antarctic Circle Expedition as well as itineraries to the Falklands, are included.