Holland America: Strong Hawaii Cruise Pricing Offer

Holland America Line’s upcoming cruises to Hawaii start at $999 per person, double occupancy, with savings of up to 25 percent on all fall 2023 through spring 2024 Hawaii departures.

The company announced roundtrip itineraries ranging from 16 to 35 days from San Diego, California to Vancouver, Canada, visiting Hawaiian ports of Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona and Nawiliwili, with all cruises offering an overnight or late-night departure from Honolulu.

Ensenada, Mexico, is visited on all Hawaii sailings, and depending on the itinerary Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

According to a statement, the 16-, 17- or 18-day Circle Hawaii cruises depart from San Diego aboard the Volendam or Koningsdam. Additional departures include Collectors’ Voyages with combined Hawaii cruise and Mexico sailing, and the 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” Legendary Voyage.

Guests vacationing over the holidays can embark Koningsdam December 21 for a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise or 23-day Circle Hawaii and Baja Peninsula Holiday Collectors’ Voyage. The Hawaii offer includes the Koningsdam’s 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise along the coast of Mexico before crossing to Hawaii, the company said.

The San Diego-Vancouver itinerary departs April 5, heading south to Cabo San Lucas before spending the April 8 total eclipse day at sea. The Koningsdam then makes way to Puerto Vallarta before crossing to Hawaii.

Guests on all cruises to Hawaii are able to assist Maui’s recovery from wildfires through Holland America Line’s On Deck for a Cause charitable program, participating in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk around the ship’s promenade deck.