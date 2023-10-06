Heritage Expeditions Announces Tie-up with Travel Photographer Ewen Bell

Heritage Expeditions announced a partnership with Australian travel photographer Ewen Bell, offering his bespoke, small-group photography workshops on three voyages in 2024, according to a statement from the company.

Bell, an award-winning photographer, is the author of ReIMAGINE: Change your Photography by Changing your Perspective.

The cruise company’s commercial director and expedition leader Aaron Russ said Bell’s photography workshops, limited to eight photographers per sailing on board Heritage Adventurer, was the natural progression of a longstanding relationship.

“Heritage Expeditions has had the privilege of Ewen joining our voyages since 2009; he is an accomplished photographer and videographer of tremendous talents, and his relatable, easygoing nature and genuine interest in guests and sharing the art of photography with them is without peer,” said Russ.

Bell described his partnership with Heritage Expeditions as “a natural fit.”

“This is something we have talked about doing for years, and I am incredibly excited we are able to create a whole new way for people to connect with photography and travel,” he said. “The places Heritage Expeditions explores really are a photographer’s dream, and I can’t wait to share these through a lens with our guests.”

Bell will be joining Heritage Expeditions’ Japan’s National Parks, Art and Culture (May 24 – June 8); Kimberley Explorer (August 11 – 21); and Galapagos of the Southern Ocean (December 18 – 29) sailings in 2024 as its on-board photographer, the statement said.

While Bell will provide lectures and photography advice to all guests, those joining his photography workshops will also take part in a dedicated series of presentations and interactive sessions onboard the Heritage Adventurer and excursions in the field to capture the light, wildlife, wilderness and culture