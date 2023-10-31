Hellmann Logistics Oversees AIDAsol Drydock in Germany

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAsol recently underwent a two-week drydock at Lürssen Yacht Refit & Services in Germany, where Hellmann Marine & Cruise Logistics oversaw the entire supply chain for the equipment needed for maintenance work as well as the redesign of several areas of the ship, according to a company statement.

The AIDAsol was in drydock at the German shipyard for maintenance from October 1 to 15, 2023 with Hellman Marine serving as AIDA Cruises’ logistics partner.

The German company was assigned as a logistics provider for the AIDAsol drydock and handled transportation as well as on-site logistics for the project. According to Tautvydas Grakauskas, head of HMS Control Tower EEUR, Cruise and Marine, the company arranged transfers to the shipyard before the start of the project and also provided transportation of materials directly from supplier locations.

“Our on-site team was responsible for managing the shipyard warehouse, as well as transfers from the shipyard warehouse to the ship. We have worked in collaboration with Lurssen Shipyard in Hamburg for on-site logistics services and coordinated/planned crane moves for loadings onboard in accordance to all contractors and ship staff needs,” said Grakauskas.

“At the later stage of the project, we were responsible for offloads from the vessel and distribution of these goods to their final destinations. We are currently still working on these as we are using our Hamburg warehouse for consolidated deliveries to lower the costs for the client while avoiding dedicated truck moves direct from the shipyard.”