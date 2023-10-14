Havila Targeting U.S. Market Growth

Havila Voyages is targeting growth in the U.S. market on its Norwegian coastal sailings, according to Lasse Vangstein, chief communications officer.

On a recent webinar for U.S. media and travel partners, he said the company was aiming to see about 20 percent of its revenue come from American guests, growing from 12 percent now.

Matthew Valetine, head of sales for the U.S. UK and Australia, said the company’s four ships were very outward facing, making them perfect for operating on the coast.

He pointed to the company’s Northern Lights promise, which runs from October through the end of March. Passengers get a free one-way voyage (north or south) if they do not see the Northern Lights during their trip.

Among future plans for the company is testing a hop-on/hop-off product for cruise guests, incorporating land stays in Norway.

The new option, which could be tested as soon as later this year, could see guests disembarking one Havila ship, spending a few days on land in Norway, and then boarding another Havila ship with the same cabin and continuing their journey.