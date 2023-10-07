Twitter Facebook Linkedin

GF Piping Systems to Present Its Portfolio at Kormarine 2023

GF Piping

GF Piping Systems will display its product lines for marine applications at Kormarine 2023, set to take place October 24-27.

The display will include a preview of HEAT-FIT, the company’s fire-retardant system. First introduced in 2022, the system is compatible with the ecoFIT range of polyethylene pipes and fittings. 

HEAT-FIT requires a second installation step after the medium-carrying pipes and fittings have been jointed. With the system in place, the fire protection is directly built onto the co-extruded pipes. 

Additionally, the Swiss company will display COOL-FIT, a factory pre-insulated piping system for HVAC applications. It is a lighter and more durable alternative to post-insulated systems for cooling applications and refrigeration plants. For applications involving white, black, and grey water, the company offers several other lightweight solutions including:

  • SeaCor: Compliant with FTP regulations on smoke, toxicity and surface flammability regulations and approved by the United States Coast Guard and Transport Canada.  
  • SeaDrain White: An NSF-certified and ASTM D635-compliant system.
  • AQUASYSTEM: a PP-R solution suitable for drinking water installations.
  • Butterfly Valve 565: A valve that is 60 percent lighter than metal alternatives.

 

Roberto Chiesa, head of business development marine, said: “Korea is an important market and known for high-quality shipbuilding. Therefore, we want to show the strengths of our thermoplastic solutions that cover a diverse range of materials and applications. We believe that we can continue to be a valuable partner for the Korean shipping industry thanks to efficient and cost-effective piping systems as well as our comprehensive support that covers all project phases and includes specialized solutions.” 

