GF Piping Systems to Present Its Portfolio at Kormarine 2023

GF Piping Systems will display its product lines for marine applications at Kormarine 2023, set to take place October 24-27.

The display will include a preview of HEAT-FIT, the company’s fire-retardant system. First introduced in 2022, the system is compatible with the ecoFIT range of polyethylene pipes and fittings.

HEAT-FIT requires a second installation step after the medium-carrying pipes and fittings have been jointed. With the system in place, the fire protection is directly built onto the co-extruded pipes.

Additionally, the Swiss company will display COOL-FIT, a factory pre-insulated piping system for HVAC applications. It is a lighter and more durable alternative to post-insulated systems for cooling applications and refrigeration plants. For applications involving white, black, and grey water, the company offers several other lightweight solutions including:

SeaCor: Compliant with FTP regulations on smoke, toxicity and surface flammability regulations and approved by the United States Coast Guard and Transport Canada.

SeaDrain White: An NSF-certified and ASTM D635-compliant system.

AQUASYSTEM: a PP-R solution suitable for drinking water installations.

Butterfly Valve 565: A valve that is 60 percent lighter than metal alternatives.

Roberto Chiesa, head of business development marine, said: “Korea is an important market and known for high-quality shipbuilding. Therefore, we want to show the strengths of our thermoplastic solutions that cover a diverse range of materials and applications. We believe that we can continue to be a valuable partner for the Korean shipping industry thanks to efficient and cost-effective piping systems as well as our comprehensive support that covers all project phases and includes specialized solutions.”