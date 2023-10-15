Fred. Olsen’s Winter Deployment Finds Warm Climates

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has highlighted its upcoming cruises to warmer climates in a recent press release.

According to the UK-based company, the variety of autumn and winter departures being offered by its fleet allow travelers to “escape the cooler weather and set sail on new adventures.”

Destinations being visited include the sun-drenched Canary Islands, Fred. Olsen said, in addition to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the Azores.

The chosen regions offer “balmy climates, turquoise waters and beautiful beaches all year round,” the company added.

In the Canaries guests will be able to explore the natural wonders of Mount Teide, in Tenerife, and the volcanic lava fields of Lanzarote.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, passengers can stroll ashore to experience the islands’ history and culture, go in search of wildlife in the shadow of the Pitons on St. Lucia or look for dolphins both ashore and on board.

“Whether you are looking to escape for some sunshine as the cooler temperatures draw in at home, or if you want to look forward to a new experience as the year draws to a close, I am sure there will be a cruise to tempt you,” said Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Our Journey Planners have designed hand-crafted itineraries giving guests the opportunity to discover real insights about the history, culture and nature of the places they are visiting,” she added.

Departures from Southampton and Liverpool include a 16-night cruise to the Mediterranean onboard the Balmoral in November, and a 15-night itinerary to Spain and Portugal onboard the Bolette in October.

The program also includes a 29-night voyage to the Caribbean onboard the Borealis in November. Departing from Liverpool, the month-long itinerary sails to several destinations in the region, including Grenada, Dominica, and St. Maarten.