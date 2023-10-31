Four MSC Cruise Ships and Record Guest Numbers in Genoa

In a milestone achievement on Sunday, October 29, MSC Cruises set a new daily record at Genoa with a total of 22,000 passenger movements, encompassing embarkations, disembarkations and shore excursions on four of its ships.

The ships that berthed together included the MSC World Europa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Orchestra and the MSC Opera.

MSC Cruises is set to make 1,000 calls to Italian ports in 2023, including 260 stops in Genoa, and is on track for four million passengers in Italy during the year.

The MSC World Europa will homeport in Genoa for the winter 2023-24 season, operating week-long sailings in the Western Mediterranean with calls in Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille. The ship will also homeport in Genoa in the summer 2024 season.