CTO’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference Kicks Off

After a five-year break, the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) kicked off on October 11 at The Shore Club in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Gathering government and private sector tourism leaders from member nations under the theme “Invest. Innovate. Inspire – A New Model for Caribbean Tourism Growth”, SOTIC allows stakeholders to examine tourism investment and financing in the Caribbean.

Presiding over the conference is Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of the intergovernmental body. She invited delegates to share their views on how best to boost the Caribbean tourism industry during the two-day conference.

“Tourism Investment and Financing in the Caribbean” was the focus of on Wednesday, October 11, while on Thursday, October 12, delegates will discuss “Drivers for Caribbean Tourism Growth”.

Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Josephine Connolly presented an overview of the archipelago’s tourism product as well as the plans for sustainable development of its lifeblood industry.

Presentations and panel discussions at SOTIC will cover topics including Sustainable Financing for Caribbean Tourism; Perspectives on Investment Trends, Partnerships and Maximizing Tourism Growth; Strategies for Positioning Caribbean Tourism for New Investment Opportunities; Sustainability: The New Tool in the Destination Marketing Mix; Aviation Competitiveness in the Caribbean; Digital Transformation in Tourism – a Roadmap for the Caribbean; Engaging the filmed entertainment industry to advance Caribbean tourism: Opportunities and Challenges; and Stakeholders Speak Out on the Path Towards Tourism Growth in the context of the TCI Experience.

Photo: The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Executive Committee met in Providenciales on Monday. From left are Marie McKenzie (Carnival); CTO Allied Chairman William Griffith; Nicola Madden-Greig (CHTA); Latia Duncombe (Bahamas); CTO Chairman Rosa Harris (Cayman Islands); Trevor Sadler (InterCaribbean Airways); CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper; Lorine St. Jules (St. Lucia); CTO Director of Finance Neil Walters; and Racquel Brown (Turks and Caicos).