Costa Returns to La Goulette Cruise Port

Costa Favolosa in Tunusia

Costa Cruises has made its return to the La Goulette Cruise Port, after an eight-year hiatus.

The Costa Favolosa arrived at the port during its 15-night Mediterranean voyage that departed from Marseille, France and features calls in Italy, Spain and Morocco, among other destinations.

During the call at La Goulette Cruise Port, travelers had a chance to explore Tunisia’s attractions such as La Medina’s labyrinthine streets, the ruins of Carthage and the Bardo Museum. 

The return of the Costa Favolosa sets the stage for a great season. La Goulette Cruise Port has welcomed more than 130,000 passengers during this season with numbers continually rising as the season unfolds.

Mr.Sami Debbiche, CEO of La Goulette Cruise Port, said: “The return of Costa Cruises is a delightful harbinger of the thriving future of the cruise industry in Tunisia. During the 2023 season, we’ve welcomed over 130,000 cruise passengers, and we’re optimistic that this number will double in the seasons to come. At La Goulette Cruise Port, we remain committed to delivering the finest services while maintaining the utmost health and safety measures for our valued business partners.”

 

