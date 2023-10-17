Costa Cruises Strengthens Organizational Structure

Costa Cruises announced the expansion of its organizational structure with changes that will be effective as of November 1, 2023.

The cruise line appointed Roberto Alberti as senior vice president and chief corporate officer reporting directly to Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises.

Alberti will be in charge of leading Finance, IT, Legal, Corporate Communication and Government Relations functions. At Costa for more than 15 years, Alberti has held various positions in Italy and abroad. In March 2021, he was appointed Chief Commercial Officer where he contributed to sales and marketing activities in the different markets in which the company operates.

In addition, Francesco Muglia will assume the position of senior vice president of global marketing and sales, reporting directly to Zanetti. Muglia, who has been at Costa since 2016, assumes responsibility for all the marketing and sales activities in the different business areas worldwide.

Giovanna Loi will be joining Costa on November 6 as vice president of marketing and customer experience innovation. Loi will report directly to Francesco Muglia.

“Francesco and Roberto played a decisive role and significantly contributed to the recent repositioning of our brand. During their career at Costa, they have also gained a 360° experience giving strong impetus to our marketing programs and sales activities in all markets, thanks to innovative and very successful initiatives,” said Zanetti. “We face new commercial challenges always aiming at the full satisfaction of our guests, towards a continuous improvement. I am confident that this new organizational structure will enable us to achieve important new successes”.