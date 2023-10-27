Coral Expeditions Triumphs in 30th Season in the Kimberley

Coral Expeditions just wrapped up its 30th consecutive year of operations in the Kimberley with the best performance and highest guest ratings in the company’s history in the region.

The season included 52 departures between March and October hosting over 4,000 passengers.

According to a company statement, Coral has achieved an “excellent level 5/5” overall satisfaction rating from 96 percent of guest reviews.

“This season has been a triumph for our crew, and they deserve our recognition and praise,” said Managing Director Mark Fifield. “We have retained our focus and stepped it up to meet the challenges of an increasingly competitive landscape with many larger foreign-flagged and crewed vessels converging on the Kimberley coast. The feedback we have received this year is impressive and holds us in good stead for the years ahead. It is the recognition from our guests that is the most rewarding accolade to achieve, and this feeds the passion and energy of our team.”

“It is the Australian Way that sets us apart,” added Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “For decades our reputation has been built on key foundations of a shared adventure between our guests and crew. These are practices and values that come so naturally to our team and have developed over time”. “It is these ways that build the pride of our crew and ensure the satisfaction of our guests and we know that they will be impossible for others to replicate.”