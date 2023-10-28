Chopra and Swan Hellenic Launch ‘Explore & Restore’ Voyage

Swan Hellenic has partnered with Chopra to create an “Explore & Restore” well-being voyage that combines inward journeys with outward exploration.

Founded by well-being pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D. and part of The Healing Company, Chopra announced a multi-year partnership with Swan Hellenic to offer wellness expeditions that include Ayurvedic culinary offerings, daily meditation, yoga and breathwork classes.

Sales of the “Explore & Restore” well-being expeditions begin on Tuesday, October 25, with six journeys scheduled for 2024. In addition, all Swan Hellenic ships will have a Chopra-certified meditation and yoga teacher for daily private and group sessions.

As we continue to undergo a renaissance since relaunching our cultural expedition cruises three years ago, Swan Hellenic’s primary emphasis has been to embrace wellness with our first entry into the American market next year. This launch, in collaboration with Chopra, signifies a momentous milestone,” said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic. “During this transformative journey, wellness and exploration seamlessly merge, igniting a unique path that invites travelers to embark on a voyage where self-care and discovery coexist. This collaboration mirrors our commitment to delivering authentic luxury and intimate, remote experiences with well-being at the forefront.”

“Healing programs like ‘Explore & Restore’ offer a unique opportunity for individuals to nourish their well-being while forging a meaningful connection with the world,” Dr. Chopra. “In my mission to help one billion people access healing, these spirit-awakening experiences play a pivotal role in propelling us towards a more just, sustainable, peaceful, healthy, and joyful world.”

Guest aboard these wellness voyages will also have a chance to participate in expert-led workshops to explore their authentic selves. Additionally, Chopra is offering an “Explore & Restore” app program to help travelers ready their mind, body and spirit, before, during, and long after their journeys.

“No longer confined to just spa treatments and yoga sessions, today’s discerning consumer is in pursuit of enriching experiences that encapsulate—and expand—their mental, physical, and spiritual health,” said Simon Belsham, CEO and co-founder of The Healing Company. “The Chopra ‘Explore & Restore’ program is a voyage of self-discovery and healing that inspires a profound connection with the world and oneself—and resonates long after the journey has ended. We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic to reimagine what a wellness retreat by sea looks like, in continuation of our strategy to bring forward impactful, highly innovative healing products and experiences in high-growth sectors.