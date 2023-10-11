CFC Names Philippe Mahouin as President

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) announced the appointment of Philippe Mahouin as president.

Previously, Mahouin worked with Belambra Clubs, Ponant and Club Med, where he spent over ten years in various management positions, including Marketing Director Asia-Pacific, General Manager Japan and then General Manager Belgium.

Additionally, Clément Mousset and Cédric Rivoire-Perrochat, the company’s founders, will join CFC’s Supervisory Board and remain actively engaged in the company’s growth.

“I’m delighted to be joining CFC as we write the next chapter in its history. Clément and Cédric have built CFC on a vision of French-style cruising, where the French flag embodies a premium experience with ships on a human scale. The results of the first season, which began at the end of June, are very encouraging and validate this concept. CFC’s objective is to pursue this vision, and accelerate its commercial development by staying close to its customers’ expectations,” said Mahouin.

Mousset added: “When Cédric and I founded CFC in 2022, we were convinced that there was strong market demand for a French-style cruise operator like CFC. Today, we’re very proud to see Renaissance fully operational, and its first season successfully underway. As for the future, with the arrival of Philippe as President, supported by a committed and high-quality team, we are confident in our company’s development prospects”.