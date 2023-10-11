Twitter Facebook Linkedin

CFC Names Philippe Mahouin as President

CFC's Renaissance

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) announced the appointment of Philippe Mahouin as president.

Previously, Mahouin worked with Belambra Clubs, Ponant and Club Med, where he spent over ten years in various management positions, including Marketing Director Asia-Pacific, General Manager Japan and then General Manager Belgium.

Additionally, Clément Mousset and Cédric Rivoire-Perrochat, the company’s founders, will join CFC’s Supervisory Board and remain actively engaged in the company’s growth. 

“I’m delighted to be joining CFC as we write the next chapter in its history. Clément and Cédric have built CFC on a vision of French-style cruising, where the French flag embodies a premium experience with ships on a human scale. The results of the first season, which began at the end of June, are very encouraging and validate this concept. CFC’s objective is to pursue this vision, and accelerate its commercial development by staying close to its customers’ expectations,” said Mahouin.

Mousset added: “When Cédric and I founded CFC in 2022, we were convinced that there was strong market demand for a French-style cruise operator like CFC. Today, we’re very proud to see Renaissance fully operational, and its first season successfully underway. As for the future, with the arrival of Philippe as President, supported by a committed and high-quality team, we are confident in our company’s development prospects”.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.