Celestyal Appoints Brandon Townsley as VP and Managing Director

Celestyal announced the appointment of Brandon Townsley as vice president and managing director for North America.

Townsley has previously spent 16 years at Norwegian Cruise Line and has also worked for Crystal Cruises, building and leading a commercial sales team. He was also a member of the executive team that launched Atlas Ocean Voyages and served as Director of Business Development and Strategy with Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises. Townsley will report to Celestial’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Haslett.

I am delighted to welcome Brandon to my leadership team and to the Celestyal family. I am confident that with his unique blend of cruise and customer experience along with his strong business and leadership acumen, he will prove to be an invaluable asset to the team and realize the full potential of the North American market,” said Haslett.

“Celestyal has a clear path and genuine ambition, and I am thrilled to accept the opportunity to be part of their mission. There is a clear mandate to grow and invest in the North American market, and I intend to leverage my experience and relationships to spearhead welcomed growth in North America. My intent is to position Celestyal as the leading provider of award-winning, multi-destination cruise and tour vacation experiences in Greece, Eastern Mediterranean and beyond,” said Townsley.