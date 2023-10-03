Celebrity Ascent Completes Sea Trials

The Celebrity Ascent has successfully completed its sea trials, according to a statement from the company.

The ship’s captains, brothers Demetrios and Tasos Kafetzis, oversaw the tests conducted in the Bay of Biscay near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, where the Celebrity Ascent has been under construction.

Sailing from Ft. Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, the Celebrity Ascent is offering a four-night Western Caribbean preview voyage on November 22, 2023, followed by a three-night Bahamas preview getaway on November 26, 2023.

A seven-night Eastern Caribbean maiden voyage will depart the South Florida port on December 3, 2023, kicking off the ship’s inaugural Caribbean season, featuring seven-night itineraries rotating between popular Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations such as the Bahamas, Mexico and Grand Cayman; and San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts, respectively.

Then, the Celebrity Ascent will head to the Mediterranean for a 2024 summer season of sailings, including a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary; and the 12-night Best of Greece and Italy itinerary.