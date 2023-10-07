Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Carnival Venezia Makes Maiden Call to Curacao

Carnival Venezia in Curacao

The Carnival Venezia arrived in Curaçao for the first time on October 5, according to information shared by the port authority on social media.

The ship had 3,899 guests aboard, according to the port.

To welcome the ship, an inaugural call ceremony took place at the Ernest Jackie Voges pier, organized by Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) and Maduro Shipping. During the ceremony the captain of the ship; representatives from the CPA; Ruisandro Cijntje. minister of economic development’ and representatives of Maduro Shipping and Curacao Tourism Board addressed the invitees, pointing out the importance of the cruise industry for Curaçao.

The ship was on a cruise from New York, with calls followed in Curacao, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and St. Thomas before returning to New York on Oct. 14.

