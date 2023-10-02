Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Carnival: ‘Fuel Surcharge Not Off The Table’

Carnival Pride

With fuel prices on the rise, a fuel surcharge is not off the table at Carnival Corporation, according to Josh Weinstein, president and CEO.

Cruise lines have typically reserve a right to add a fuel surcharge to ticket pricing, should the price of oil go over a set amount. Most cruise companies have rarely used this option

“It’s certainly not off the table. We wouldn’t take anything off of the table. It’s not something we’re planning to implement in the near-term, although that could certainly change,” said Weinstein, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

“There are certainly considerations that have to be made about what’s the norm in society with the expectations of our customer,” he continued. “Obviously, you don’t go retroactively too. So you’re talking about forward bookings.

“But I wouldn’t take anything off the table. I would reiterate, though, even a fuel surcharge is temporary. And really, the one thing that we can do, no matter what, is use less fuel and that’s where our focus is. And we estimate it saved us about $375 million on the bottom line this year versus what our profile looks like in 2019 because of all those efforts.”

