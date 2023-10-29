Carnival Corp Named One of the World’s Best Employers for Third Time

Carnival Corporation was named one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023 by Forbes for the third consecutive year.

Carnival Corporation was recognized among 700 international employers spanning more than 20 industries for cultivating a positive workplace environment, work-life balance, career advancement opportunities and employee diversity, according to a statement.

Presented by Forbes and Statista, the World’s Best Employers list was determined via a survey that involved more than 170,000 employees from 55 countries working part-time or full-time. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employers to friends and family, and to anonymously rate their workplaces based on criteria such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

Employees could also rate other companies in their industries and countries. Based on these factors, only the top 700 companies out of thousands of organizations were recognized as the World’s Best Employers by Forbes.

“Our highly talented global team of shipboard and shoreside employees are at the heart of everything we do and we want to make sure we are fostering an environment where people from all different backgrounds, experiences and walks of life can thrive,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

“As we continue to prioritize a positive company culture and drive initiatives to grow each of our team members’ careers, we are honored to be recognized once again by Forbes for our efforts and commitment to be the employer of choice for hospitality, travel and leisure careers.”

Carnival Corporation has over 160,000 employees, who represent 150 countries.