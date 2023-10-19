Aurora Expeditions Unveils New Sustainable Food Initiatives

Aurora Expeditions launched a new sustainable food initiative aboard its ships in line with its Sustainability in Action Program.

Guests aboard the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle this Antarctic season will be able to taste new options from Aurora’s Sustainable Food Program including locally sourced organic fruit, vegetables and dairy products, free-range chicken and eggs, Argentinian grass-fed beef and more.

In addition to new sustainable menu options, all seafood will be certified by internationally recognized certifying bodies while fish eggs and tuna will be removed from menus due to concerns of overfishing and the need to protect ocean life. This is already in effect onboard the Sylvia Earle, where seafood is not available on Day 6 of every sailing.

“As our Antarctic voyages predominantly depart from Argentina, it was important for us to work with local producers and farmers from that area to ensure we provide fresh, high-quality ingredients for our passengers while also minimizing our food miles,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, Aurora Expeditions. “The rollout of these sustainable food initiatives has come out of a comprehensive review of our supply chains, and it is an important part of our continuing progress to becoming the leader in sustainable expedition travel.”