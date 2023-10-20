Aurora Expeditions Expands North American Team

Aurora Expeditions announced the appointment of Eric Andrews as director of sales, North America for Southeastern USA.

In his role, Andrews will be responsible for driving revenue growth as well as leading Aurora’s team of Business Development Managers in this key region. Andrews brings a wealth of experience to the role and has previously held positions in Customer Service Management, Sales Management, Business Development and as Cruise Director in the adventure travel space.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric to the team, not only for his extensive industry experience and sales acumen but also for his passion for expedition travel and depth of knowledge in the areas that are integral to Aurora’s brand identity,” commented David Tanguay, Aurora’s global head of sales. “We are confident that Eric will contribute to meaningful growth for our business within the Southeastern region.”

“I’m thrilled and proud to be joining a company that matches my love for the ocean, nature, adventure, and most importantly, a commitment to sustainability,” said Andrews. “It is part of my personal mission to embed sustainable practices into my everyday life, so this role is the perfect fit for me.”