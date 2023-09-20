Aurora Expeditions Announces Citizen Science Program

Aurora Expeditions has highlighted its Citizen Science Program, inviting guests to actively participate in scientific research and data collection on their polar expeditions.

Aurora’s program is designed to educate and engage passengers in important environmental issues on a local, regional and global level, while also contributing data to ongoing research projects.

Members of the company’s Expedition Team, together with a Citizen Science Coordinator, will introduce and assist travelers with the projects conducted on their expeditions. Guests will be trained in specific data collection techniques, including wildlife monitoring or water sampling, and analyze the data found together with the professionals onboard. The data will then be used by researchers to inform conservation efforts.

Aurora’s seven Citizen Science Projects include:

Whales

Seabirds

Microplastics

Weather patterns

Phytoplankton

Polar fjordlands

Marine biodiversity

In addition, guests will get to enjoy a range of activities onboard to make the most of their time.