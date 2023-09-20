Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Aurora Expeditions Announces Citizen Science Program

Sylvia Earle

Aurora Expeditions has highlighted  its Citizen Science Program, inviting guests to actively participate in scientific research and data collection on their polar expeditions.

Aurora’s program is designed to educate and engage passengers in important environmental issues on a local, regional and global level, while also contributing data to ongoing research projects.

Members of the company’s Expedition Team, together with a Citizen Science Coordinator, will introduce and assist travelers with the projects conducted on their expeditions. Guests will be trained in specific data collection techniques, including wildlife monitoring or water sampling, and analyze the data found together with the professionals onboard. The data will then be used by researchers to inform conservation efforts.

Aurora’s seven Citizen Science Projects include:

  • Whales
  • Seabirds
  • Microplastics
  • Weather patterns
  • Phytoplankton
  • Polar fjordlands
  • Marine biodiversity

 

In addition, guests will get to enjoy a range of activities onboard to make the most of their time.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.