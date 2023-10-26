Atlas Ocean Announces Expedition Leaders for Antarctica 2023-24

Atlas Ocean Voyages introduced the Expedition Team Leaders who will guide guests on expeditions during the 2023-24 Antarctica season aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and the World Traveller.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is proud to have such a talented and knowledgeable group of Expedition Team Leaders guiding guests through incredible journeys to Antarctica,” said James A. Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO, “Their wealth of knowledge and experience ensures that each expedition will be an unforgettable adventure for all those onboard.”

The Expedition Manager and Expedition Leader onboard the World Voyager will be Jean-Roche de Susanne. De Susanne began his career as a volunteer at the Galapagos Archipelago and later became the Galapagos National Park Graphic Designer. He graduated as a Galapagos Naturalist Guide in 2005, launching his career as a Naturalist and Expedition Leader.

In addition to being a team leader in various countries, he also led Polar Expedition Cruises in 2019, where he explored Patagonia, the Arctic, and the Antarctic Peninsula. In 2023, he became Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Expedition Manager.

The Expedition Leader onboard the World Navigator will be Jonathan Zaccaria. Zaccaria, who has a background in spectrometry engineering, spent fourteen months at the coastal French Dumont d’Urville Station in Antarctica. He later started guiding expeditions in both the Antarctic and Arctic regions, where he achieved notable milestones, such as naming a new place on the Antarctic Chart and discovering a new Emperor Penguin colony.

The Expedition Leader onboard the World Traveller will be Ekaterina Uryopova. Uryopova has a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia) and a Master’s degree in International Journalism from the University of Salford (UK). She is also a member of both the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) and Permafrost Young Researchers Network (PYRN) councils and has spent over a decade working in both Antarctica and the Arctic. She is a Senior Fellow at the Arctic Institute, Centre for Circumpolar Security Studies in Washington D.C.