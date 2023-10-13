Ambassador Cruise Line Launches First Mobile App

Ambassador Cruise Line launched its first mobile app.

Available for iOS and Android, the Ambassador Cruise Line App includes key features from the company’s existing My Ambassador Sailing website and All-Aboard platform on the Ambience and the Ambition, creating a one-stop shop for guests to plan their cruise.

The App is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

With the new app, guests can check in for their upcoming sailing, pre-register for their exciting destination experiences, and explore cuisine options and entertainment on Ambassador’s ships. Once onboard, guests can book destination experiences, view their onboard account statement, track the ship’s position and more.

Ryan Simpson, technology delivery manager at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We are delighted to be launching our first mobile App for guests to use both before and during their sailing. The Ambassador Cruise Line App has been developed with guest feedback and data from our existing My Ambassador Sailing website and our All-Aboard platform onboard to ensure it meets our guests’ needs. We have worked closely with our technology partner, Digitech 365, who have taken our ideas and brought them to life over the past year. However, this is just the beginning, and we are super excited to begin work on new features to further enhance the App.