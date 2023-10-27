AIDAsol Sets Sail on 117-Night World Cruise

The AIDAsol is kicking off AIDA Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise today in Germany.

Sailing roundtrip from Hamburg, the ship is set to offer a 117-night voyage.

After leaving Northern Europe, the AIDAsol is heading South with visits to ports of call in Spain, the Canary Islands and the Cape Verde Islands.

Following a four-day Atlantic Ocean crossing, the 71,000-ton vessel arrives in South America for a series of visits to destinations in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

The ship then crosses the Pacific Ocean on its way to the French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Fiji and New Caledonia.

Continuing its world journey, the AIDAsol is scheduled to cruise to several destinations in Australia before arriving in Mauritius.

As the voyage comes to an end in February, the itinerary also includes destinations in Reunion, South Africa, Namibia, Portugal and England, as well as additional ports in Spain and Cape Verde.

Among the highlights of the cruise is a visit to Sydney on Dec. 31, which allows passengers to watch the New Year’s Eve firework display, and a two-day stop in Rio de Janeiro.

The itinerary also features a visit to the Easter Island, a remote Chilean territory in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which is known by its moai stone sculptures.

Upon returning to Germany, the AIDAsol is also scheduled to offer a series of winter cruises to Northern Europe that sail to the North Cape in search of the Northern Lights.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the AIDAsol entered service in 2011. With capacity to 2,174 guests, the ship offers several features, including AIDA’s trademark Theatrium.

Mixing theater and atrium experiences, the multi-deck space serves as stage to several entertainment events, including artistic performances, parties and concerts.