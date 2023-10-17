AIDA Cruises Cancels Israel Calls

AIDA Cruises has canceled its scheduled calls at Israeli ports onboard the AIDAprima and AIDAblu.

The AIDAprima was scheduled to call at the port of Haifa while the AIDAblu was supposed to dock in the port of Ashdod on its way to the Indian Ocean.

The two calls in Israel will be replaced by alternative ports.

The AIDAprima will berth in the port of Limassol, Cyprus on November 25, 2023. Instead of an overnight in Ashdod on November 7, the AIDAblu will travel from Antalya to Rhodes and arrive in Limassol a day later than planned. The cruise through the Suez Canal will then continue as planned.

The company informed guests that excursions that cannot be carried out will be canceled and guests will receive a refund.