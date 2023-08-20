WinGD and Samsung Heavy Industries to Collaborate on Fuel Applications

WinGD and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced cooperation on future fuel ship applications with ammonia-fuelled engines.

According to a press release, the memorandum of understanding was signed during the Gastech conference in Singapore this week and indicates SHI’s intention to install WinGD’s X-DF-A dual-fuel ammonia engines on upcoming newbuild vessels.

The collaboration will include preparing X-DF-A for integration with wider ammonia fuel systems and auxiliary machinery on a variety of ship designs, including oil tankers, container ships and ammonia carriers. This is in line with WinGD’s previous announcement to bring X-DF-A ammonia engines into service from Q1 2025.

Haeki Jang, CTO of Samsung Heavy Industries, said: “Working with WinGD to prepare its ammonia engines for integration with newbuild projects in key vessel segments will ensure that SHI can offer customers the future fuel vessel solutions they need to meet their decarbonization targets.”

Volkmar Galke, director of sales at WinGD, added: “This collaboration offers WinGD the opportunity to participate in the future fuel preparations of one of the world’s biggest and most respected builders of high-quality vessels. The aim is to prepare engine and vessel designs as well as fuel system integration specifications that will lead to X-DF-A engines being deployed on a wide range of SHI-built, ammonia-fuelled vessels.”

WinGD will start the validation of its ammonia-fuelled engine concept on single and multi-cylinder test engines in Winterthur and Shanghai later this year. These tests follow combustion concept testing which began in 2021, along with simulation and rig tests to understand the emissions characteristics and injection requirements of ammonia fuel.

Photo: (L-R) Mr. Byungsam Ahn, Managing Director Korea, WinGD; Mr. Volkmar Galke, Director Sales, WinGD; Mr. Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, SHI; Mr. Marcel Ott, General Manager Application Engineering, WinGD