Virgin Voyages Introduces New Destinations and Itineraries

Virgin Voyages is introducing 19 new destinations and a total of 27 new itineraries available through April 2025.

The new offerings feature a return to the UK and new ports of call in Australia as well as in the Caribbean.

“Our loyal sailors have been asking for more places to visit with us, so we’re delivering in a big way. New ports, new itineraries and more local and immersive experiences to create unforgettable getaways,” said Michelle Bentubo, senior vice president of service excellence and travel operations. “From Morocco to Mooloolaba, Amsterdam to Bordeaux, Catania to Port Douglas, we now offer more than 120 incredible places you can explore aboard our award-winning ships you know and love. After all, it’s not just about where you go; it’s about who you go with and make a holiday one to remember.”

With these new additions, Virgin Voyages will now offer a total of 63 itineraries to all corners of the world. Among the new options is Virgin Voyages’ “Seachange Series,” which allows travelers to extend their holidays and explore more of the destinations visited.

Virgin Voyages’ new itineraries include:

The Resilient Lady: Three itineraries from Athens from May through July 2024 including “Greek Island Glow” with visits to Santorini and Mykonos; “Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems,” sailing along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast before visiting Kotor and Corfu; and “Starry Nights in Greece and Croatia,” offering a mix of the other two seven-night itineraries.

The Valiant Lady: From January through March 2024, the ship will sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering two Caribbean voyages originally scheduled for the Brilliant Lady including “The Southeastern Caribbean Isles” and “Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles.”

The Scarlet Lady: The ship will offer a 16-night Transatlantic voyage from Rome to Miami with ports of calls in Funchal (Madeira, Portugal) as well as Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Spain).

The new itineraries will be available for booking starting Monday, September 11.