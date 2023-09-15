Silversea Expands Culinary Offering on Silver Nova

Silversea is evolving its culinary offerings in signature restaurants aboard the company’s newest ship, the Silver Nova, according to a press release.
The cruise line has enhanced its menus to expand its green cuisine offerings and introduced a new aspect to its S.A.L.T. culinary program.
“Silver Nova represents the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel, with her innovative asymmetrical design, unprecedented use of glass, and unparalleled range of public venues,” said Birgit Vadlau, vice president of hotel operations at Silversea.
“Our well-traveled guests see food and drink as a means to get under the skin of a destination. Paying testament to the importance of culinary experiences in our product offering, Silver Nova’s range of nine dining venues strengthens the luxury of choice for our guests, serving diverse cuisine in enhanced venues. At the heart of her culinary offering is S.A.L.T., an ever-changing program that is reimagined aboard Silver Nova with stunning venues and the newly launched S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table. This is immersive dining at its very best.”
Silversea’s new culinary enrichments include:
- S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table — an intimate dining experience exploring the landscapes and flavors of the destinations visited and seasonal and locally sourced produce.
- La Dame restaurant fuses French culinary heritage with modern innovation. It features French-inspired menus complemented by extensive wine lists. Guests can choose from a seven-course tasting menu or explore à la carte options, including a selection of Calvisius Tradition Prestige caviar, paired with a complimentary selection of seven wines exclusive to La Dame.
- Kaiseki restaurant takes guests on a gastronomic journey that celebrates the traditions, aesthetics and flavors of Japanese cuisine. The new offering embraces the traditions of UNESCO-listed Japanese cuisine, Washoku, paired with a selection of sakes, Japanese whiskies or TWG teas and tea cocktails.
- Expanded vegetarian, vegan and plant-based options across all nine dining venues aboard the Silver Nova, such as roasted cauliflower bonbons with braised edamame and white beans, Asian vegetable salad, and Vegan chocolate mousse with banana sponge.