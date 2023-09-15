Silversea Expands Culinary Offering on Silver Nova

Silversea is evolving its culinary offerings in signature restaurants aboard the company’s newest ship, the Silver Nova, according to a press release.

The cruise line has enhanced its menus to expand its green cuisine offerings and introduced a new aspect to its S.A.L.T. culinary program.

“Silver Nova represents the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel, with her innovative asymmetrical design, unprecedented use of glass, and unparalleled range of public venues,” said Birgit Vadlau, vice president of hotel operations at Silversea.

“Our well-traveled guests see food and drink as a means to get under the skin of a destination. Paying testament to the importance of culinary experiences in our product offering, Silver Nova’s range of nine dining venues strengthens the luxury of choice for our guests, serving diverse cuisine in enhanced venues. At the heart of her culinary offering is S.A.L.T., an ever-changing program that is reimagined aboard Silver Nova with stunning venues and the newly launched S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table. This is immersive dining at its very best.”

Silversea’s new culinary enrichments include: