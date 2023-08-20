Silver Nova Makes Maiden Call in Toulon Bay

The Silver Nova made its first call to Toulon Bay on Wednesday, and marked the port’s ninth maiden call this year of a scheduled 15, according to a press release.

The port said it was the first Silversea call in many years, and the ship lined up well with the port’s strategy of being an upmarket destination with sustainability in mind.

Although Toulon Bay can accommodate the biggest ships currently deployed in the Mediterranean, the port said it has recently gained recognition in the premium and luxury industry segments and is considered a boutique port with more than half of its calls coming from smaller ships.

Work underway includes a shore power connection for cruise ships.

Another initiative is “local tours,” according to a port press release, so transportation from the port can be reduced and subsequently lower the environmental footprint of shore excursions.